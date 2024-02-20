PKL 2023 Points Table: Latest Position of All Teams in Pro Kabaddi Standings

PKL 2023 Points Table: Check out the position of all teams in the Pro Kabaddi Standings.
(Photo Courtesy: prokabaddi.com)
Pro Kabaddi League Season 10 kicked off from 2 December 2023 and will end on 1 March 2024. The PKL 2023 is now in action, with 12 teams competing, including Bengaluru Bulls, Dabang Delhi KC, Gujarat Giants, Haryana Steelers, Jaipur Pink Panthers, Patna Pirates, Puneri Paltan, Tamil Thalaivas, Telugu Titans, U Mumba, and UP Yoddhas.
Jaipur Pink Panthers is currently leading the PKL 2023 Points Table with 92 points. Out of 22 matches played so far, they won 17, lost 2, and 3 games ended in a draw. Puneri Paltan are closely following behind them with 91 points. Dabang Delhi KC is at third position in the Pro Kabaddi Points Table with 79 points.
Let us check out the latest and updated PKL 2023 Points Table below today on 20 February 2024.
Here is the latest PKL 2023 points table, mentioning standings and rankings of all teams.
|Position
|Team
|Played
|Win
|Loss
|Tie
|Points
|1
|Jaipur Pink Panthers
|22
|16
|3
|3
|92
|2
|Puneri Paltan
|21
|16
|2
|3
|91
|3
|Dabang Delhi KC
|22
|13
|6
|3
|79
|4
|Gujarat Giants
|22
|13
|9
|0
|70
|5
|Haryana Steelers
|21
|13
|7
|1
|70
|6
|Patna Pirates
|22
|11
|8
|3
|69
|7
|Bengal Warriors
|22
|9
|11
|2
|55
|8
|Tamil Thalaivas
|22
|9
|13
|0
|51
|9
|Bengaluru Bulls
|21
|7
|12
|2
|48
|10
|U Mumba
|22
|6
|13
|3
|45
|11
|UP Yoddhas
|21
|4
|16
|1
|30
|12
|Telugu Titans
|22
|2
|19
|1
|21
On 20 February 2024, the PKL 2023 matches played were U Mumba vs Telugu Titans.
Six teams including Jaipur Pink Panthers, Puneri Paltan, Dabang Delhi KC, Patna Pirates, Haryana Steelers, and Gujarat Giants have qualified for the Pro Kabaddi 2024 Playoff matches.
Jaipur Pink Panthers is currently leading the Pro Kabaddi Points Table with 92 points.
