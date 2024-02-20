U Mumba vs Telugu Titans PKL 2024: Date, Venue, and Live Streaming App in India

The Pro Kabaddi League 2023-24 match on Tuesday, 20 February, is set to take place between U Mumba and Telugu Titans. One should note that this is the 130th match of the season and it will take place soon. Fans are eagerly waiting to watch the U Mumba vs Telugu Titans PKL 2024 match on Tuesday. The match will be live streamed for all the interested fans who want to watch their favourite players in action in the upcoming match.
On Tuesday, the U Mumba vs Telugu Titans PKL 2024 will be conducted at the Tau Devilal Indoor Stadium in Panchkula. You can watch the live streaming of the match from anywhere you want. The Pro Kabaddi League 2023-24 Season 10 began in full swing on 2 December 2023. The matches are being played as per the schedule.
Here are the U Mumba vs Telugu Titans live telecast and streaming details in India you should note if you want to watch the upcoming match. Read till the end and stay updated with the latest information.
What is the date and time of the U Mumba vs Telugu Titans Pro Kabaddi League 2024 match?
The U Mumba vs Telugu Titans Pro Kabaddi League match is scheduled to be conducted on Tuesday, 20 February, as per the official date.
One should note that both teams will start playing at 8 pm IST. The live streaming will also start at the scheduled time.
Where will the U Mumba vs Telugu Titans PKL 2024 match be conducted?
According to the latest official details, the U Mumba vs Telugu Titans PKL match will be played at the Tau Devilal Indoor Stadium in Panchkula.
Where can you watch the live telecast of the U Mumba vs Telugu Titans match in India?
The U Mumba vs Telugu Titans PKL 2024 match will be live telecasted on the Star Sports Network channel.
Where to watch the live streaming of the U Mumba vs Telugu Titans PKL 2023-24 match?
On Tuesday, you can watch the live streaming of the U Mumba vs Telugu Titans PKL 2024 match on the Disney+ Hotstar mobile app for free. Please remember the match time if you want to watch the live streaming.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)