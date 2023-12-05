PKL 10: Deshwal, Inamdar Star as Puneri Paltan Stun Jaipur Pink Panthers

Arjun Deshwal (17 points) and Aslam Inamdar (10 pts) excelled as Puneri Paltan produced a brilliant all-round display to stun defending champions Jaipur Pink Panthers 37-33 at the EKA Arena on Monday.

Puneri Paltan got off the blocks well as they raced to a 6-3 lead when Iranian all-rounder Mohammadreza Shadloui Chiyaneh trapped Ajith Kumar in the sixth minute.

However, the Panthers clawed their way back into the game through their raiders. Arjun was a constant threat to the Puneri defence, but it was Ajith Kumar who made the difference as he got the better of Abinesh Nadarajan and Mohit Goyat in a superb raid to inflict the All-Out in the 14th minute.