Exclusive: Former Coach Jaspal Rana Breaks Silence on Manu Bhaker Controversy

Speaking about his coaching approach and Manu’s comment that she felt ignored, Rana said he gave equal time to all his shooters.

“For me, everyone is the same. At the New Delhi World Cup, I was training Manu, Chinki and Abhishek. All three of them had their events at the same time and I was running from one range to another to provide my best support to them. I do not differentiate. In fact, someone shall ask NRAI on why I did not receive my accreditation for almost 4-5 days and had to coach these players from the stands. Why are they not speaking about their own lacking? If I have been quiet all this while, it does not mean I am guilty,” the junior pistol coach emphasised.

'Was Ready to Continue Work With Manu'

Rana though insisted that he was “ready to train” Manu at the Olympic Games. “We had a meeting after the World Cup and discussions were held. I was okay to go ahead and coach her, but later I saw that another coach (Ronak Pandit) had already been appointed. Now, it is not my style to barge in when someone else had already been asked to step in. What could I have done?”