IPL Auction 2023 Date and Live Streaming: When & Where To Watch Live Telecast

IPL Auction 2023 Live Streaming. Check out the list of Auction players and live telecast details below.
Saima Andrabi
Sports
Published:

IPL Auction 2023 Live Streaming and Telecast: When and Where To Watch.

(Photo: iplt20.com)

IPL Auction 2023 Live Streaming and Telecast: The Indian Premier League (IPL) Auction will officially kick off on Friday, 23 December 2022 in Kochi, Kerala. Up to 991 players, including 714 Indians and 277 international players, have registered for the mini-auction that will occur before a second consecutive 10-team season. Let us read about the IPL Auction 2023 live streaming and telecast details below.

A total of 405 players will be  presented in the TATA IPL 2023 Auction after 36 additional players were requested by teams and have been added to the final list of players that will be auctioned.

Currently, 87 slots are available, among which 30 are reserved for international players. The highest reserve fee is Rs 2 crore, almost 19 overseas players may be included in the top category.

IPL Auction 2023: Start Date and Time

The IPL Auction 2023 will start on 23 December 2022  in Kochi. The auction will commence at 14:30 IST.

IPL Auction 2023 Live Streaming - Details

The live streaming of IPL Auction 2023 will be available on Jio Cinema App in India.

IPL Auction 2023: When and Where To Watch Live Telecast

The live telecast of IPL Auction 2023 will be broadcasted on Star Sports channels. In India, Viacom 18 has the official digital rights for the IPL 2023 in India.

According to an official IPL Auction 2023 list released by the Indian Premier League, 11 players are in the auction list with a base price of INR 1.5 crore. Manish Pandey and Mayank Agarwal are the two Indian players in the list of 20 cricketers with a base price of INR 1 crore.

TATA IPL Auction 2023: Full List of Player Auction

Check out the list of IPL 2023 Player Auction below.

FranchiseNo of PlayersNo of Overseas PlayersTotal� Money Spent (Rs.)Salary Cap Available (Rs.)Available SlotsOverseas Slots
CSK18674.55 Cr20.45 Cr72
DC20675.55 Cr19.45 Cr52
GT18575.75 Cr19.25 Cr73
KKR14587.95 Cr7.05 Cr113
LSG15471.65 Cr23.35 Cr104
MI16574.45 Cr20.55 Cr93
PBKS16562.8 Cr32.2 Cr93
RCB18686.25 Cr8.75 Cr72
RR16481.8 Cr13.2 Cr94
SRH12452.75 Cr42.25 Cr134
Total16350743.5 Cr206.5 Cr8730
