IPL Auction 2023 Date and Live Streaming: When & Where To Watch Live Telecast

IPL Auction 2023 Live Streaming and Telecast: The Indian Premier League (IPL) Auction will officially kick off on Friday, 23 December 2022 in Kochi, Kerala. Up to 991 players, including 714 Indians and 277 international players, have registered for the mini-auction that will occur before a second consecutive 10-team season. Let us read about the IPL Auction 2023 live streaming and telecast details below.

A total of 405 players will be presented in the TATA IPL 2023 Auction after 36 additional players were requested by teams and have been added to the final list of players that will be auctioned.

Currently, 87 slots are available, among which 30 are reserved for international players. The highest reserve fee is Rs 2 crore, almost 19 overseas players may be included in the top category.