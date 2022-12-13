2023 IPL Auction: 405 Players to Go Under the Hammer on 23 December in Kochi

The 2023 IPL auction will get underway at 2:3pm on 23 December.
Image: BCCI
The countdown to the 2023 IPL auction is now officially on with the league announcing the final list of players that will be going under the hammer on 23 December in Kochi.
Of the 991 players who had registered for the auction by the 30 November deadline, only 405 have made the final cut, after the list was sent to the franchises to revert with the players they would be likely to bid for.
There are a maximum of 87 slots to be filled by the 10 franchises, with only 30 openings for overseas players.
There are 119 capped players in the list, along with 282 uncapped players and 4 players from associate nations.
The auction will get underway at 2:30pm on 23 December.
While some teams have their core in place and will need to make very few buys this season, franchises like Punjab, Hyderabad and Lucknow have more than 10 spots open in their line-ups. SRH in fact will be in search of a new captain as well, after releasing Kane Williamson who is back in the auction pool with a base price of Rs 2 crore. Hyderabad also have the biggest auction purse available, of Rs 42.25 crore.
Going into the auction, Punjab have the second-highest auction purse available, of Rs 32.20 crore, followed by Lucknow (Rs 23.35 crore), Mumbai (Rs 20.55 crore), Chennai (Rs 20.45 crore), Delhi (Rs 19.45 crore), Gujarat (Rs 19.25 crore), Rajasthan Royals (Rs 13.2 crore), RCB (Rs 8.75 crore) and KKR (Rs 7.05 crore).
Among the 405 players going under the hammer this time are some of the biggest names in international cricket including England Test captain Ben Stokes, all-rounder Sam Curran and Australian all-rounder Cameron Green, Nicholas Pooran, Chris Jordan, Rilee Rossouw and Rassie van der Dussen.
