Indians React to D Gukesh's Historic Win at 2024 Candidates Tournament

As Gukesh scripted history in Canada, here’s how ‘X’ reacted to his historic triumph.
Image: FIDE/Altered by The Quint
India’s chess prodigy on Monday, 22 April etched his name into the annals of history by clinching victory in the Candidates Tournament at the age of 17 years and 11 months.
Facing off against the formidable Hikaru Nakamura of the United States, Gukesh secured his victory with a strategic draw, accumulating an impressive nine out of a possible 14 points.
Further, with this remarkable achievement, Gukesh will now challenge the defending champion, China's Ding Liren at the 2024 World Chess Championship.
As Gukesh scripted history in Canada, here’s how ‘X’ reacted to his historic triumph:
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)