Indians React to D Gukesh's Historic Win at 2024 Candidates Tournament

India’s chess prodigy Dommaraju Gukesh on Monday, 22 April etched his name into the annals of history by clinching victory in the Candidates Tournament at the age of 17 years and 11 months.

Facing off against the formidable Hikaru Nakamura of the United States, Gukesh secured his victory with a strategic draw, accumulating an impressive nine out of a possible 14 points.