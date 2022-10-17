D Gukesh Becomes Youngest Player Ever to Beat World Champion Magnus Carlsen

Indian teenager Dommaraju Gukesh made chess history in the Aimchess Rapid on Sunday, 16 October, as he became the youngest player ever to beat Norway's Magnus Carlsen as world champion.

The 16-year-old's win was Carlsen's second loss in two days against one of India's new crop of talented teenagers in the Meltwater Champions Chess Tour. Carlsen went down on Saturday to 19-year-old Arjun Erigaisi.

"What a monumental day in history," International Master Jovanka Houska said. "It was just an incredible, incredible performance by Gukesh."