Indian Weightlifters Mirabai, Jeremy, Achinta To Skip Asian Championships

Olympic silver medallist Mirabai Chanu and seven other top Indian weightlifters will fly to the USA on Tuesday for a three and half week strength and conditioning training camp in St Louis.

Chanu will be accompanied by 2022 Commonwealth Games medallists Jeremy Lalrinnunga, Achinta Sheuli, Sanket Sargar, Bindyarani Devi, Gurdeep Singh and former 2018 CWG champion RV Rahul and Asian Championship gold medallist Jhilli Dalabehra for a three-and-half-week-long camp.

"We will be in USA for 23-24 days. It is the off season so we will have a strength program there," India head coach Vijay Sharma told PTI.