CWG 2022: India Weightlifting Team Reach Home, Felicitated On Arrival

The Indian weightlifting team, was felicitated on arrival at Sri Guru Ram Dass Jee International Airport in Amritsar, Punjab on Saturday.
Photo Courtesy: SAI/MYAS
The Indian weightlifting team, which put up an impressive show in the ongoing 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, was felicitated on arrival at Sri Guru Ram Dass Jee International Airport in Amritsar, Punjab on Saturday.
The weightlifters and coaches were given a warm welcome by district administration officials at the airport. In the 2022 Commonwealth Games, India won 10 medals in weightlifting, comprising three gold, three silver and four bronze medals.
In that edition, India clinched five gold, two silver and two bronze medals.
2020 Tokyo Olympics silver medallist Mirabai Chanu won the gold medal in women's 49kg category with an overall Games record of 201 kg. Youngsters Jeremy Lalrinnunga (men's 67kg) and Achinta Sheuli (men's 73kg) won gold medals with overall Games record of 300 kg and 313kg respectively.
Sanket Sargar (men's 55kg), Vikas Thakur (men's 96kg) and Bindyarani Devi Sorokhaibam (women's 55kg) bagged silver medals while Gururaja Poojary (men's 61kg), Lovepreet Singh (men's 109kg), Gurdeep Singh (men's 109+kg) and Harjinder Kaur (women's 71kg) clinched bronze medals.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)