CWG 2022: Weightlifting Federation Blame Punam, Claim She Competed With Injury

Indian Weightlifting Federation (IWLF) president Sahdev Yadav on Tuesday claimed that Punam Yadav competed despite "not being fully fit", lashing out at the lifter after her below par outing at the Commonwealth Games.

Punam was disqualified in the women's 76kg category after failing in all her three clean and jerk attempts. The reigning CWG champion in 69kg category, however, was in silver medal winning position after snatch, where she lifted 98kg in her third attempt.

Clearly disappointed with her show, the national federation chief said that the lifter competed with an injury to her knee.