East Bengal vs Odisha Live Streaming: How to Watch Indian Super League 2022 Live

The East Bengal FC and Odisha FC are looking forward to facing each other in their upcoming game today, on Friday, 18 November. Fans are extremely excited to watch East Bengal play against Odisha on Friday at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata. Both teams are gearing up to put in all their efforts in the upcoming match. Viewers can watch the Indian Super League 2022 match live in their homes at the scheduled date and time.

Kolkata giants East Bengal FC secured their second win of the season after playing against Bengaluru FC in their previous India Super League 2022 fixture. Now, the team is aiming to defeat Odisha FC on Friday. Fans should know all the latest details about East Bengal FC and Odisha FC Indian Super League 2022 match before the game begins.