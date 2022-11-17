India Vs New Zealand Live Streaming: When, Where to Watch IND vs NZ 1st T20

IND vs NZ T20 Cricket LIVE Streaming: Where to Watch the match.
(Photo: AP)
India will be playing the first match of its New Zealand tour against New Zealand tomorrow, 18 November 2022. Friday's face-off between Team Blue and the Black Caps will be exciting and the start of the three T20 matches they are supposed to play in the near future.
Both India and New Zealand had lost the semi-finals of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup tournament which concluded recently in which the England Cricket team took off the trophy. Since cricket enthusiasts will be extremely thrilled about the face-off, here are a few details for the live streaming of the match so as to when and where to watch the IND vs NZ live cricket.
1st T20I: 18 November, 12:00 PM IST at SKY Stadium, Wellington.
2nd T20I: 20 November, 12:00 PM IST at Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui.
3rd T20I: 22 November, 12:00 PM IST at McLean Park, Napier.
In India, only Star Sports has the right to broadcast the live match of the India vs New Zealand T20I face off on 18 November 2022 from 12 PM IST.
The cricket series of India's tour to New Zealand will be live-streamed on Amazon Prime Video in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada. Amazon Prime Video has announced that the coverage of the IND vs NZ T20 match will begin at 11 AM IST.
Interested viewers will need an Amazon Prime subscription to watch the match. The Prime membership is priced at Rs 179 (monthly), Rs 459 (quarterly) and Rs 1,499 (annual).
