Indian Grandmaster R Praggnanandhaa Wins Paracin Open Chess Title

Young Indian Grandmaster R Praggnanandhaa won the Paracin Open 'A' chess tournament 2022 here on Saturday, scoring 8 points from nine rounds.

The 16-year-old remained unbeaten and finished half a point ahead of the field. Alexandr Predke took the second spot with 7.5 points ahead of Alisher Suleymenov and India's AL Muthaiah, who both scored 7 points. Suleymenov grabbed the third place on the basis of a better tie-break score.