'Wins or Birthdays, I Don't Celebrate Much,' Says Chess Prodigy Praggnanandhaa

Rameshbabu Praggnanandhaa is all of 16, and like anyone his age in the country, he's been busy with his final term examinations over the past month.

Only, while he was writing his exams in the day, he was spending his nights logged onto the computer, playing against the biggest chess players from across the world. And beating them! In the recently-concluded Chessable Masters, the Chennai native finished runner-up to world number two Ding Liren, days after beating none other than world number one and five-time World Champion Magnus Carlsen.

'It was an exhausting week. I'm happy I could finish it with good results. I wrote my exams also pretty decent. I’m happy overall about the last week,' 'Pragg' told The Quint.