Making of the World's Youngest Chess Grandmaster Abhimanyu Mishra

Interestingly it was Subramanian's pep talk to Abhimanyu minutes before the last round at the chess tournament in Budapest in Hungary that helped in setting up a new record.



"While on a video call, I found Abhimanyu's face lacked the usual cheerfulness. At that point, I told him about the fame and shame that would result if he wins that round. The rhyming words brought a smile on his face and he went on to win the game," Subramanian told IANS.



With his win, Abhimanyu who had earlier became the youngest International Master in 2019, erased the 19-year-old record held by Russian GM Sergey Karjakin as the youngest chess GM.



Be that as it may, the making of the GM Abhimanyu is the result of his dedication and the hard work since the age of five, his father Hemant Mishra's dedication and belief in his son and also the work of his coaches.



"Hemant, an IT sector employee, came to us when Abhimanyu was four or five years old. What surprised us was Hemanta's commitment. It was a 45- minute drive from his home to our coaching centre one way. And after one hour of coaching, it will be again a long drive back home," said Panchanathan, who runs the Kings and Queens Chess Academy in New Jersey.



Initially Abhimanyu was coached by Panchanathan's wife Anuprita Patil. After seeing his rapid progress, Abhimanyu came under Panchanathan's fold.



"Kids can be pushed to work, but not to play. What was striking was Abhimanyu's continued intensity in chess. We had seen kids having serious intensity in chess and later getting interested in a different field," Panchanathan said.