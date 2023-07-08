India Women vs Bangladesh Women T20I Series 2023 Live Streaming & Telecast

IND-W vs BAN-W T20I Series 2023 live streaming and telecast details.
(Photo: bcci.tv/Facebook)
The Indian women's cricket team is all set to visit Bangladesh for a series consisting of three T20I and three ODI matches. The tournament will kickstart on Sunday, 9 July 2023. The last match of the India vs Bangladesh 2023 series will take place on 22 July 2023.
Let us check out the IND-W vs BAN-W Series 2023, date, time, venue, live streaming, telecast, schedule, and all other details below.
The IND-W vs BAN-W Series will start from Sunday, 9 July 2023.
The IND-W vs BAN-W Series 2023 will end on Saturday, 22 July 2023.
Bangladesh Women vs India Women 1st T20I: 9 July 2023; Shere Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur, Dhaka at 1:30 pm.
Bangladesh Women vs India Women 2nd T20I: 11 July 2023; Shere Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur, Dhaka at 1:30 pm.
Bangladesh Women vs India Women 3rd T20I: 13 July 2023; Shere Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur, Dhaka at 1:30 pm.
Bangladesh Women vs India Women 1st ODI: 16 July 2023; Shere Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur, Dhaka at 9 am.
Bangladesh Women vs India Women 2nd ODI: 19 July 2023; Shere Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur, Dhaka at 9 am.
Bangladesh Women vs India Women 3rd ODI: 22 July 2023; Shere Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur, Dhaka at 9 am.
The live streaming of BAN-W vs IND-W will be available on FanCode app and website in India.
BAN-W vs IND-W matches will not be live telecasted on TV in India.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)