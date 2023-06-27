ICC World Cup 2023: India vs Pakistan, Aus vs Eng – Dates of 10 Big Matches

Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Sports Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Cricket Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019ICC World Cup 2023: India vs Pakistan, Aus vs Eng – Dates of 10 Big Matches

World Cup 2023: India will start their campaign against Australia on 8 October, before facing Pakistan a week later.
Shuvaditya Bose
Cricket
Updated:

Cricket World Cup 2023 Schedule: Dates of 10 most important clashes.

The 2023 ICC Men's Cricket World Cup schedule was unveiled on Tuesday, 27 June, during an event in Mumbai. The competition will kick-start on 5 October with a clash between the two finalists of the last edition, England and New Zealand.

The Indian cricket team will face a stern challenge in their very first match, with the opposition being the competition's most successful team, Australia.

That fixture will be played in Chennai's MA Chidambaran Stadium on 8 October, whilst exactly a week later, India will participate in perhaps what can be regarded as the most anticipated fixture of international cricket, against Pakistan. On 15 October, Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium will witness that enthralling game of cricket.
Here's the list of ten most compelling fixtures on paper, the outcome of which could have a significant say in the ultimate fate of the shimmering trophy:

  • 8 October – India vs Australia

  • 15 October – India vs Pakistan

  • 20 October – Australia vs Pakistan

  • 22 October – India vs New Zealand

  • 28 October – Australia vs New Zealand

  • 29 October – India vs England

  • 4 November – New Zealand vs Pakistan, England vs Australia

  • 5 November – India vs South Africa

  • 12 November – England vs Pakistan

Published: 27 Jun 2023,12:37 PM IST

