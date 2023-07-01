India vs Lebanon SAFF Championship 2023 Live Updates: Kick-Off at 7:30pm

India vs Lebanon Semi-Final Live
India are up against Lebanon in the semi-final of SAFF Championship 2023.
With two wins and a draw, the Blue Tigers finished second in Group A.
Lebanon topped charts in Group B, with a flawless campaign which saw them winning all three matches.
The fixture is being played in Bengaluru's Sree Kanteerava Stadium.
FIFA updated the men's international team rankings right in time for the second semi-final of SAFF Championship 2023, as according to the latest standings, India will start as favourites against Lebanon – in synchronisation with their current form.
Under Igor Stimac's guidance, the Blue Tigers have played commendable football, wherein they have both produced encouraging results, but perhaps most importantly, have also taken the attack to the opposition, ditching the defence-first approach of yesteryears.
They won all of their three group-stage fixtures, beating Bangladesh, Bhutan and Maldives in the process. India, on the contrary, secured seven points from their group-stage campaign, wherein they defeated Pakistan and Nepal quite comfortably, but were held to a stalemate by Kuwait.
