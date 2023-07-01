India vs Lebanon SAFF Championship 2023 Live Updates: Kick-Off at 7:30pm

FIFA updated the men's international team rankings right in time for the second semi-final of SAFF Championship 2023, as according to the latest standings, India will start as favourites against Lebanon – in synchronisation with their current form.

Under Igor Stimac's guidance, the Blue Tigers have played commendable football, wherein they have both produced encouraging results, but perhaps most importantly, have also taken the attack to the opposition, ditching the defence-first approach of yesteryears.