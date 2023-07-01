Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Sports Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Football Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019India vs Lebanon SAFF Championship 2023 Live Updates: Kick-Off at 7:30pm

India vs Lebanon SAFF Championship 2023 Live Updates: Kick-Off at 7:30pm

India vs Lebanon SAFF Championship 2023 Live Updates: India recently leapfrogged Lebanon in FIFA rankings.
Shuvaditya Bose
Football
Published:

India vs Lebanon Semi-Final Live

|

(Photo: Instagram/Altered by The Quint)

)<div class="paragraphs"><p>India vs Lebanon Semi-Final Live</p></div>

  • India are up against Lebanon in the semi-final of SAFF Championship 2023.

  • With two wins and a draw, the Blue Tigers finished second in Group A.

  • Lebanon topped charts in Group B, with a flawless campaign which saw them winning all three matches.

  • The fixture is being played in Bengaluru's Sree Kanteerava Stadium.

Also ReadSAFF Championship 2023: Sunil Chhetri Seeks Crowd Support Ahead of Semi-Final

India vs Lebanon Live: Momentum Favours India

FIFA updated the men's international team rankings right in time for the second semi-final of SAFF Championship 2023, as according to the latest standings, India will start as favourites against Lebanon – in synchronisation with their current form.

Under Igor Stimac's guidance, the Blue Tigers have played commendable football, wherein they have both produced encouraging results, but perhaps most importantly, have also taken the attack to the opposition, ditching the defence-first approach of yesteryears.

For Sunil Chhetri and his team, the expedition in July will commence against a team they faced twice last month, in Lebanon. The Cedars, ranked 102nd in the standings as opposed to India's 100, have recently found rhythm, despite what the rankings portray.

They won all of their three group-stage fixtures, beating Bangladesh, Bhutan and Maldives in the process. India, on the contrary, secured seven points from their group-stage campaign, wherein they defeated Pakistan and Nepal quite comfortably, but were held to a stalemate by Kuwait.

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Published: undefined

SCROLL FOR NEXT