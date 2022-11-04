‘My Focus Was Always on Consistency’: Arshdeep Singh on His T20 World Cup Form

He then returned to bowl the final over of the innings and held his nerve again in defending 20 runs against Nurul Hasan and Taskin Ahmed. Though Hasan hit him for a six and four, Arshdeep kept his calm and delivered pin-point balls on the blockhole to seal a tense five-run win for India.

"My focus was always on consistency. You cannot afford to give too many loose balls at the international level. I want to be good while bowling with the new ball and with the old ball. I want to pick wickets or control runs as per the need," said Arshdeep to former India left-arm pacer Irfan Pathan on the 'Follow the Blues' show on Star Sports.

With no Jasprit Bumrah in the side, who would step up to handle his quota of bowling in the powerplay and at the death overs was one of the biggest concerns for India. But Arshdeep has stood up to take on the responsibility and fulfilled it with aplomb so far.