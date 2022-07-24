India vs West Indies 2nd ODI Live Streaming: Where & How To Watch Match in India

India vs West Indies 2nd ODI live streaming details here.
India is ready to take on West Indies in the second One Day International (ODI) match. The first ODI between India and West Indies took place on Friday, 22 July 2022. The 2nd India vs West Indies ODI is all set to take place on Sunday, 24 July 2022, at the Queens Park Oval in Trinidad. Viewers in India are excited to watch the match live on the scheduled date and time.
Fans should note that the 2nd India vs West Indies ODI is scheduled to be held on Sunday, 24 July 2022. While the match is set to take place in Trinidad between the two teams, viewers in India and all across the world can watch it live at their homes.
Here are all the official details on the 2nd India vs West Indies ODI that will happen on 24 July. Viewers in India should know where to watch the live streaming of the match.
What is the date of the 2nd India vs West Indies ODI match?
India vs West Indies 2nd ODI match is all set to be played on Sunday, 24 July 2022.
When will the 2nd India vs West Indies ODI be played?
India vs West Indies 2nd ODI match is all set to be played on 24 July and it will commence on 7 pm IST, which is 9:30 am local time.
What is the venue of the 2nd India vs West Indies ODI match?
India vs West Indies 2nd ODI will be played at the Queens Park Oval in Trinidad. Viewers in India can watch the match live at the scheduled time.
Which TV channels will broadcast India vs West Indies 2nd ODI live in India?
India vs West Indies 2nd ODI live match can be watched on DD Sports channel in India. Viewers in India should tune into the channel on 24 July 2022 at 7:00 pm IST to watch the match.
Where will the live stream of India vs West Indies 2nd ODI be available in India?
Viewers in India can watch India vs West Indies 2nd ODI match live streaming on the FanCode app. They will get all the details regarding the match on the app.
