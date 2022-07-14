India vs England 2nd ODI: Kohli Returns as India Opt to Bowl First

Indian skipper Rohit Sharma has won the toss and elected to bowl first in what looks like clear conditions for the second ODI at Lord’s in London on Thursday. India currently lead 1-0 in the three-match ODI series, having won the first game at The Oval.

According to Rohit, star batter Virat Kohli returns to the playing XI for India after missing the first game due to a mild groin strain. Shreyas Iyer, who featured in the first ODI will sit out.

Meanwhile, England skipper Jos Buttler informed that his team have chosen to go with the same XI that played in the first ODI.