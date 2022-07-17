India vs England 3rd ODI: Siraj Replaces Injured Bumrah, India Opt to Bowl

The Indian team members gather ahead of the third ODI against England at Manchester on Sunday.
Photo: Twitter/BCCI
Indian skipper Rohit Sharma won the toss and opted to bowl first on a hard pitch with clear skies in the third ODI against England at the Old Trafford Cricket Ground in Manchester on Sunday.
"Nice and hard track, looks like it won't change over 100 overs. Nice to have a score in front of us. We didn't play well enough in that last game but hopefully we've got our learnings. The bowlers have come out with great guns, so hopefully restrict them to a reasonable target," said Rohit after winning the toss.
Team India have one change in Jasprit Bumrah, who misses out the series decider due to a back spasm and Mohammed Siraj will come in place of the injured pacer.
Meanwhile, England skipper Jos Buttler said that his team would have chosen to bat first. The hosts have decided to go with an unchanged side.
With the three-match series tied at 1-1, both the sides will now be looking for a win at Manchester to finish off on a high note. Earlier, Team India had won the first ODI at the Oval by 10 wickets but lost the second by 100 runs to hosts England at Lord’s.
Teams
India (Probable XI): Rohit Sharma (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal, Prasidh Krishna.
England (Probable XI): Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler (c/wk), Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, David Willey, Craig Overton, Brydon Carse, Reece Topley.
