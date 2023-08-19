India vs Ireland 2nd T20I Live Streaming: Where To Watch IND vs IRE Telecast?

India Vs Ireland 2nd T20I live streaming and telecast details.
India vs Ireland 2nd T20I Date, Time, Venue, Squads, Live Streaming, Telecast: After winning the 1st T20I against Ireland, team India is all set to play the 2nd T20I against the rivals on 20 August 2023. Currently, team India is leading the IND vs IRE T20I series by 1-0, and they are just one match away to win India vs Ireland T20I Series 2023.
The men in blue won the India vs Ireland 1st T20I by 2 runs through DLS method, and it won't be wrong to say that Jasprit Bumrah returned the international cricket with a bang.
IND vs IRE 2nd T20I will be played at The Village, Dublin tomorrow on Sunday.
The IND vs IRE 2nd T20I will be played on Sunday, 20 August 2023.
The IND vs IRE 2nd T20I match will start at 7:30 pm IST.
The IND vs IRE 2nd T20I match will be played at The Village, Dublin.
The IND vs IRE 2nd T20I match will be live streamed on JioCinema app and website in India.
The IND vs IRE 2nd T20I match will be live telecasted on Sports18 channel in India.
Here is the list of India and Ireland team squads for 2nd T20I match tomorrow on 20 August.
India Squad: Jasprit Bumrah (Captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad (vc), Rinku Singh, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tilak Varma, Washington Sundar, Shivam Dube, Shahbaz Ahmed, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Sanju Samson (wk), Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Mukesh Kumar, Prasidh Krishna, and Ravi Bishnoi.
Ireland Squad: Ross Adair, Andy Balbirnie, Harry Tector, Paul Stirling, Fionn Hand, Theo Van Woerkom, Barry Mccarthy, Mark Adair, Gareth Delany, Curtis Campher, Lorcan Tucker, Josh Little, George Dockrell, Ben White, and Craig Young.
