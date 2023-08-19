India vs Ireland 2nd T20I Live Streaming: Where To Watch IND vs IRE Telecast?

India vs Ireland 2nd T20I Date, Time, Venue, Squads, Live Streaming, Telecast: After winning the 1st T20I against Ireland, team India is all set to play the 2nd T20I against the rivals on 20 August 2023. Currently, team India is leading the IND vs IRE T20I series by 1-0, and they are just one match away to win India vs Ireland T20I Series 2023.

The men in blue won the India vs Ireland 1st T20I by 2 runs through DLS method, and it won't be wrong to say that Jasprit Bumrah returned the international cricket with a bang.

IND vs IRE 2nd T20I will be played at The Village, Dublin tomorrow on Sunday.