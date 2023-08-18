Saudi Pro League 2023: Al Nassr vs Al Taawoun Live Streaming Details in India

Know the Al Nassr vs Al Taawoun Saudi Pro League 2023 match details here.
(Photo: iStock)
Al Nassr is getting ready to play against Al Taawoun in the Saudi Pro League 2023 very soon. All the fans are requested to take note of the latest details so they can watch their favourite football teams play. As per the latest official details, the Al Nassr vs Al Taawoun Saudi Pro League 2023 match is set to take place on Friday, 18 August. Everyone should take note of the date if they want to watch the live-streaming.
It is important to note that the Al Nassr vs Al Taawoun Saudi Pro League 2023 live streaming will be available in India for all football fans. They should be alert today, Friday, to watch the match live. The two clubs have played against each other 31 times. Al Nassr has dominated the other so far by winning 22 matches.
When will Al Nassr vs Al Taawoun Saudi Pro League 2023 be played?
As per the latest official details, Al Nassr vs Al Taawoun Saudi Pro League 2023 is set to be played today, Friday, 18 August.
What is the match timing of Al Nassr vs Al Taawoun today?
Viewers in India should note that Al Nassr vs Al Taawoun Saudi Pro League 2023 is scheduled to begin at 11:30 PM IST on Friday.
Where will Al Nassr vs Al Taawoun Saudi Pro League 2023 be played?
The Al Nassr vs Al Taawoun Saudi Pro League match will be played at the KSU Stadium in Riyadh.
Which TV channels will broadcast the Al Nassr vs Al Taawoun match in India today?
Fans in India can watch the Al Nassr vs Al Taawoun match live on the Sony Sports Network TV channels on Friday, at the scheduled time.
Where can you watch the live streaming of the Al Nassr vs Al Taawoun Saudi Pro League 2023 match on Friday?
Viewers in India can watch the Al Nassr vs Al Taawoun Saudi Pro League 2023 match live streaming on the SonyLiv app and the JioTV app. The live streaming will begin at the scheduled time.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)