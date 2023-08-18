India vs Ireland: ‘Body Feels Good,’ Jasprit Bumrah Assures Fans Ahead of Return

Not Keeping Too Much Expectations on Myself: Jasprit Bumrah

When Bumrah was asked if Rohit Sharma and Rahul Dravid's comments on his absence adds pressure on him, the pacer maintained that he wouldn't be stressed by someone else's opinion.

"I respect their opinion but irrespective of whether they are good or bad, I don't take anyone's opinion seriously," Bumrah said about expectations from within the camp.

"I don't want to put myself under pressure. I don't put unnecessary expectations on me. I am coming back after a long time, I want to enjoy it now. I'm not thinking that I have to contribute a lot or I will change everything. I am not keeping too much expectations on myself. I am coming to enjoy the game and the rest of the expectations are their problem, it is not mine. ," he added.