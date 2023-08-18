India vs Ireland T20: Bumrah Captains in Comeback, Rinku & Prasidh Make Debuts

Nearly a year after his last international outing, star Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah is back on the cricket field, leading the team in the T20I series against Ireland. While Bumrah will lead the side, Ruturaj Gaikwad has been officially named India's vice-captain.

In the series-opener at Dublin on Friday evening, Bumrah has won the toss and elected to field first with the team handing out two debut caps.

Rinku Singh and Prasidh Krishna are both making their debuts.

"We'll bowl first, very happy to be here. The weather looks lovely. I feel good, looking forward to play some cricket. You realise what you were missing, very happy to be back. We expect nothing short of a fight from Ireland. As a fast bowler, I hope the pitch does something. We have two debuts - Rinku and Prasidh Krishna. Told them to just enjoy their cricket," Bumrah said at the toss.

On the other hand, Ireland skipper Paul Stirling said: "Looking forward to going out there. We have had a good run in Scotland, let's see what we can show today. This is the beginning of the road to 2024 and the World Cup. We're bringing Craig Young in today, excited to see what the extra pacer can do on this track."