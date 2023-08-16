India vs Ireland 2023 T20 Live Telecast Channel: Where To Watch IND vs IRE Live

India vs Ireland T20 series 2023 schedule, live streaming details here
(Photo: Twitter/BCCI)
India faced defeat of 3-2 against West Indies and team India is all set to play another T20I series in Ireland. The squad for the T20 series against Ireland is a bit different and will have some new faces and players that will be making their comeback. This is the 3rd T20I series between the two nations.
Team India will play under Jasprit Bumrah who is making his comeback after one year. The squad will also have fresh faces like Rinku Singh and Jitesh Sharma. Meanwhile, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tilak Varma, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh, and Sanju Samson will also join the team in Ireland. On the other hand, Shivam Dube, Prasidh Krishna, and Washington Sundar are set for their long-awaited comeback.
India faced Ireland for the first time in the shortest format in the 2009 T20 World Cup where India won the game by 8 wickets. After this, India had two tours to Ireland (2018 and 2022) with 2-match T20 series and both of which were won by India.
August 18, 2023, Friday, Ireland vs India, 1st T20 (The Village, Dublin) 7:30 PM
August 20, 2023, Sunday Ireland vs India, 2nd T20 (The Village, Dublin) 7:30 PM
August 23, 2023, Wednesday Ireland vs India, 3rd T20 (The Village, Dublin) 7:30 PM
Viacom18-owned OTT platform Jio Cinema has all the broadcasting rights to India vs Ireland T20 match in India. You can download the app on mobile, tablets, and smart TVs from Google Play Store or Apple’s App Store.
Viacom18 has also secured the broadcast rights for the 3-match T20 series. The company has one dedicated sports channel- Sports18 which will be available in SD and HD formats on various DTH platforms and on cable TV as well for the fans to watch the India vs Ireland T20 match live.
India vs Ireland Dish TV Channel Number: 643 (HD), 644 (SD)
IND vs IRE Tata Sky/ Tata Play Channel: 487 (HD), 486 (SD)
IND vs IRE T20 Airtel Channel Number: 294 (HD), 293 (SD)
Videocon d2h Sports18 Channel Number: 666 (HD), 667 (SD)
Sports18 Channel Number in Sun Direct: 505 (SD)
