Asia Cup 2022: Virat Kohli Gifts Signed Jersey to Pakistan Pacer Haris Rauf

Virat Kohli in action during the India-Pakistan Asia Cup 2022 Group match on Sunday.
(Photo: PTI)
Star Indian cricketer Virat Kohli gifted his signed jersey to Pakistan pacer Haris Rauf after his team's five-wicket win over the arch-rivals in Asia Cup.
The BCCI posted a video in which Kohli was seen gifting his jersey to Rauf. The two players shook hands after Kohli's fine gesture on Sunday night.
Ahead of the much-awaited contest, players from both countries were seen exchanging pleasantries on the sidelines of their training sessions.
Kohli had a brief chat with Pakistan skipper Babar Azam and injured pacer Shaheen Afridi ahead of the game.
