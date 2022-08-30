Home  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Sports  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Cricket  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Asia Cup 2022: Virat Kohli Gifts Signed Jersey to Pakistan Pacer Haris Rauf

Asia Cup 2022: Virat Kohli Gifts Signed Jersey to Pakistan Pacer Haris Rauf

Ahead of the India-Pakistan contest, players from both countries were seen exchanging pleasantries on the sidelines.
PTI
Cricket
Published:

Virat Kohli in action during the India-Pakistan Asia Cup 2022 Group match on Sunday.

|

(Photo: PTI)

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Virat Kohli in action during the India-Pakistan Asia Cup 2022 Group match on Sunday.</p></div>

Star Indian cricketer Virat Kohli gifted his signed jersey to Pakistan pacer Haris Rauf after his team's five-wicket win over the arch-rivals in Asia Cup.

The BCCI posted a video in which Kohli was seen gifting his jersey to Rauf. The two players shook hands after Kohli's fine gesture on Sunday night.

Kohli had made a scratchy 35 off 34 balls in the game with Hardik Pandya stealing the show with bat and ball.

Ahead of the much-awaited contest, players from both countries were seen exchanging pleasantries on the sidelines of their training sessions.

Kohli had a brief chat with Pakistan skipper Babar Azam and injured pacer Shaheen Afridi ahead of the game.

Also ReadVirat Kohli, Babar Azam Greet Each Other Ahead of Asia Cup 2022 Clash in Dubai

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Published: undefined
SCROLL FOR NEXT