Rohit Sharma Pleased With India’s Five-Wicket Win Over Pakistan in Asia Cup 2022

India skipper Rohit Sharma was a pleased man after India won an absorbing Asia Cup Group A match against Pakistan at a packed Dubai International Stadium, saying that he would take this five-wicket win any day over usual wins.

In the chase of 148 on a two-paced pitch, India were needing 59 runs off the last six overs. From there, Pandya (33 not out off 17 balls) and Ravindra Jadeja (35) shared a stand of 52 runs off just 29 balls.

With the ball, Pandya got India vital breakthroughs with his short balls to pick 3/25 in his four overs while senior pacer Bhuvneshwar was excellent in starting and death overs to take 4/26 to bowl out Pakistan for 147.