Going Dutch With 'Naanchalance': Cricket Shedding Its Commonwealth Sheath at CWC

On the day Modi inaugurated the ferry service, I waved a copy of a lovely novel called Netherland to a club of book lovers, flagging it as an essential World Cup read. Fascinatingly enough, it is written by Irish writer Joseph O'Neill through the eyes of a Dutch investment banker in New York, the protagonist, who bonds with South Asians over cricket in the city better known for Wall Street.

The protagonist has an English wife who has left him. It doesn't get more symbolic than that. The wife is a colonial metaphor for a dominating power and cricket is a stark reminder of the fair play values that cricket stands for. And "Nether" (no surprises) is about the lower citizens from former colonies.

I had my own strange cricket coincidence at the Swedish capital a few years ago when a social media friend took me to watch a Sunday cricket match. I saw Irish scientists from the famed Karolinska Instituet bond with Afghan refugees, runaway errand boys from Pakistan and Indian software engineers, over bat and ball.

To my surprise, I found that the local government even funds cricket games. Evidently, South Asians have kidnapped even Scandinavians to love the game now transcending the Commonwealth's shores.

What do you call that? Stockholm Syndrome?

