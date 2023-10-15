ICC World Cup: India's Bowling Brilliance Takes Centre Stage in Big Win Over Pak

If you have lived through the heady days of cricket in Sharjah, Saturday was a special day for an Indian cricket fan.

Those were the days when we would watch a Pakistan line-up blessed with gifted bowlers blowing away India and other sides without much of a trouble. It left a scar on the minds of Indian fans which left an indelible mark when analysing the relative strengths of both sides forever.

Hence, even after a new set of players came through, we went through the same hackneyed approach to decoding how strong or weak the two sides were.

All pre-match build-ups would be simple: India batting vs Pakistan bowling.