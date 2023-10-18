Cricket World Cup: PCB Complains to ICC About Crowd's Behaviour in Ahmedabad

The Pakistan Cricket Board has filed a formal complaint to the International Cricket Council (ICC) alleging 'ill-suited' behavior from the Ahmedabad crowd towards Pakistan players during the clash against India.

They also complained to the cricket governing body over the delay in visas for Pakistani journalists and the absence of a visa policy for Pakistan fans for the ongoing tournament.

In a statement released on X (previously Twitter), the PCB media stated, "The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has lodged another formal protest with the ICC over delays in visas for Pakistani journalists and the absence of a visa policy for Pakistan fans for the ongoing World Cup 2023."

"The PCB has also filed a complaint regarding inappropriate conduct targeted at the Pakistan squad during the India vs Pakistan match held on 14 October 2023.”