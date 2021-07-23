Underdogs in Rio to Contenders in Tokyo: Rani-Led India Have Come a Long Way

The Women’s Team had checked in to SAI, Bengaluru in February 2020 after a tour of New Zealand. They were training for their forthcoming tour to China when the pandemic first broke out in India. The news of the Olympic Games being postponed was delivered to them by Chief Coach Sjoerd Marijne during an evening team meeting in March 2020. While the instant reaction was that of disappointment, the team took the news as an opportunity to get better and stronger. And they did.

A testimony to their improvement was seen in Argentina earlier this year where they took on the home team ranked No.2 in the world. Though they did not win a game, they challenged their opponents, famously known as 'Las Leonas'.

“This was our first tour in almost a year and it was the longest we had not played a competitive tour. But the entire 2020 in SAI was spent working on our fitness, agility, and speed. We knew if we had to play the style (aggressive, attacking hockey) we wanted, these aspects would really help us,” explained Rani.

A big factor in the team’s improved performance in recent times is their fitness and the team’s Scientific Advisor Wayne Lombard has successfully brought about a massive change in the way the team thinks about strength and conditioning. He has made them more aware of rest, recovery, rehabilitation and has improved their knowledge on how their body responds to high intensity training.

“He has been a big boon to the team. As a team, we are more knowledgeable now of how we need to take care of our bodies. When the Olympics was postponed, one of the concerns was to maintain our fitness particularly during the lockdown and also to remain injury-free. Today the team averages anywhere between 19 to 21 in Yo-Yo scores which is a huge advantage for us because we are physically not giving up in the last quarter. We can now keep the tempo up and put pressure or even come back into a game in the concluding minutes,” added Rani.