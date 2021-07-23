Deepika Kumari Finishes 9th in Individual Ranking Round; South Korea Dominate

Indian archer Deepika Kumari started her Tokyo Olympics campaign, slotting in at 9th in the ranking round on Friday. Deepika scored 663/720 and was let down by a couple low scores in the second half.

Deepika Kumari hit three 7s and a couple of 8s in the second half, which pushed her down the order.

The archery competition comprises a ranking round, where 128 archers -- 64 men and as many women -- shoot 72 arrows at a targets 70 metres away, Each archer is given two minutes to shoot six arrows in each round with 720 being the perfect score.



Based on the scores in the round, the first-ranked archer goes up against the 64th-ranked archer, the second is pitted against the 63rd, and so on.