Expectations High From India's Hockey Teams At 2020 Tokyo Olympics

Even as the standard of the game in the country nose-dived -- caused mainly by the introduction of the synthetic turf which made the sport physically more demanding and less dependent on skills --the other reasons for India's plummeting fortunes were failure to adapt to the changes, poor planning and execution.

The expectations for the most part remained high even as the team slipped in rankings, failed to get good results in big tournaments, and had to suffer the ignominy of not qualifying for the 2008 Beijing Olympics.

However, India seems to have recovered lost ground since those days and in the last decade has climbed from 10th in the world rankings to the current fourth position.

The Indian men's team is listed among the four-five teams -- Belgium, Australia, Netherlands, and Germany being the others in the 12-team competition -- that are in contention for a medal.

For years, reaching the knockout stage was the target of the team, but the expectations are high this time around because the selectors have chosen a well-balanced side that has 10 players who will be making their Olympics debut.