India Men's Archers Disappoint in Ranking Round at Tokyo Olympics

File: Atanu Das during his men’s individual men’s archery event.
(Photo: IANS)
The new kid on the block in Indian men’s archery, Pravin Jadhav finished with the best score among his teammates in the individual ranking round.
While Pravin ranked 31, Atanu Das ranked 35 and Tarundeep Rai at 37 with scores of 656, 653 and 652 respectively. The troika of Pravin, Atanu and Tarundeep end up 9th in the 12-team field, only above Great Britain, Australia and France.
Earlier in the day, Deepika Kumari finished 9th in her ranking round with a score of 663. As per the scores, India could field Deepika with Pravin in the mixed team, but that can change as well as the final decision will be taken later on.
South Korea's Je Deok Kim topped the list with a score of 688 followed by world record holder Ellison Brady of the USA with 682.
The results in the ranking rounds also pits India against Chinese Taipei in the mixed team event in the first round.
The opening ceremony is also scheduled for the day and will begin at 4:30 PM IST.
(more to follow)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Published: 23 Jul 2021,11:51 AM IST