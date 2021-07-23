India Men's Archers Disappoint in Ranking Round at Tokyo Olympics

The new kid on the block in Indian men’s archery, Pravin Jadhav finished with the best score among his teammates in the individual ranking round.

While Pravin ranked 31, Atanu Das ranked 35 and Tarundeep Rai at 37 with scores of 656, 653 and 652 respectively. The troika of Pravin, Atanu and Tarundeep end up 9th in the 12-team field, only above Great Britain, Australia and France.

Earlier in the day, Deepika Kumari finished 9th in her ranking round with a score of 663. As per the scores, India could field Deepika with Pravin in the mixed team, but that can change as well as the final decision will be taken later on.