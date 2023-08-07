Asian Champions Trophy: India Bounce Back With a 5-0 Win Over Malaysia

Having survived some anxious moments despite dominating the match in the draw against Japan, top-ranked India came up with a superb performance to blank Malaysia 5-0 in a key round-robin stage match in the Asian Champions Trophy at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Stadium on Sunday, 6 August.

A determined Indian men's hockey team executed its game plan well to climb up the points table. Playing in front of a packed home crowd, the hosts lived up to the billing, producing an exciting brand of hockey from hooter to hooter.