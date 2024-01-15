Hockey Olympic Qualifiers: India Keep Hopes Alive With Brilliant 3-1 Win Over NZ

India dominated the match, enjoyed a 52% position, had 12 circle penetrations as compared to 14 by New Zealand, and had 11 shots at goal as compared to five by their opponents as they attacked and defended in numbers to score their first victory over New Zealand in regulation time.

The Indians adopted a diamond formation with Lalremsiami as a lone attacker and Navneet Kaur at the heart of it with Sangita playing wide and along with the mercurial Salima Tete, creating room on the right flank to launch swift attacks. Udita also got a starring role in a strong back three with Nonika and Nikki Pradhan.

India's first goal came from that side of the field even before the players had settled into their positions as Sangita Kumari scored a fine goal off the initial attack from close range to make it 1-0 for the hosts in the first minute itself.

New Zealand bagged their first PC after a mistake by Monika. Not a clean trap and though the Black Sticks made it into the circle, Nisha did well to deny them.