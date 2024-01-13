Vijayveer Sidhu Becomes 17th Indian Shooter To Qualify for 2024 Paris Olympics

India now has a tally of 11 gold, 10 silver and seven bronze medals for the continental qualifiers and are quite a distance ahead at the top over second placed China.

Vijayveer Sidhu’s quota place was confirmed even before the first bullet was fired in the final. With a rapid-fire round of 289 on Saturday morning, Vijayveer totalled 577 in the qualification round to finish fourth among the 31 medal contenders in fray.

The Kazakh topped here too with a good solid 584 while the Korean Song was second and Japan’s Dai Yoshioka was third. Two more Koreans made up the top six finalists. Korea had already exhausted their two-quota limit in earlier competitions and the Japanese Dai was also a Paris quota holder before entering this competition. That qualified Nikita and Vijayveer for the two available Paris spots.

The Indian then had a great start to the 40-shot (eight series of five rapid-fire shots) final, scoring four-hits in each of his first four series. Nikita meanwhile posted two fives in the first four to surge to the top.

Vijayveer then shot three and four in the next two to claim sole second for the first time, one ahead of Song, as the rest of the field narrowed to three. Song faltered in the seventh series with just one hit to confirm Vijayveer’s silver as there was no catching Nikita.