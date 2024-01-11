2024 Paris Olympics: Shooter Rhythm Sangwan Secures Record 16th Olympic Quota

South Korea had already secured two quotas in the women’s 25m pistol from previous qualifying events. That meant that Rhythm would have to finish better than at least three of the four remaining finalists, discounting the three Koreans to ensure the quota.

The eight series of five rapid-fire shots began with Rhythm finding it tough yet again in the initial stages lying between fifth and sixth with two Singaporeans, besides Wu giving her a run for her money.

That changed with two consecutive hits of four in the fourth and fifth series, giving her a cushion over Wu and the Singaporeans, as Filipino Shayne Quiroz became the first to exit.