India Women's Hockey Coach Tweets Message to Family After Historic Olympic Win

"We didn't have a lot of practice matches before the Olympics, so we kept telling the girls to improve with every match. We focused on every individual improving her performance and if the personal performances are better, the performance of the team will be better. We knew that we had to learn from every match that we play since we didn't have a lot of games leading into the competition. After we lost 1-5 to the Netherlands, it looked as if everything was shattered, it wasn't. We only needed to make a few small improvements," said Marijne.



Marijne told the team to play without pressure as it had nothing to lose.



"Today, I told the girls to just play freely. The pressure is on the other team and that's really important to know. The quarterfinal matches are really difficult for the teams who are higher ranked. And I wanted the players to be proud of themselves today, regardless of the result. And I told the players that at the end of the match, they shouldn't feel their legs after running so much on the pitch. We defended well today. The defensive structure during penalty corners was very good.



"This match also proves dreams can come true. If you start believing and you keep believing, and you keep working hard, things can happen. You have to do the work to fulfil your dreams and that's what we did today," said the coach.