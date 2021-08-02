From Starting With Broken Hockey Stick, Rani Rampal Leads India to Olympic Glory





The 26-year-old Rani, who is playing in her second successive Olympics and has been in the gruelling sport from more than 11 years, is still the mainstay of the team. She had scored the goal that clinched India's berth in Tokyo, in the final qualification match against the United States in Bhubaneswar. Having made her debut at the age of 14, she had earned 241 international caps till before the Tokyo Olympics and had scored 117 goals.



Along the way there were several hurdles, with even Rani's family not in favour of her taking up the sport.



"When I told my family (that she wanted to play hockey), they said, 'Ladkiya ghar ka kaam hi karti hai,' and 'hum tumhe skirt pehen kar khelne nahi denge (Girls only do household work and we won't allow you to play in skirts)'. I'd plead with them saying, 'Please mujhe jaane do (let me play). If I fail, I'll do whatever you want.' My family reluctantly gave in."



The family didn't even have a clock, so Rani's mother used to stay awake till the break of dawn, wake her daughter up for practice and then go to sleep.



"Training would start early in the morning. We didn't have a clock, so mom would stay up and look at the sky to check if it was the right time to wake me. At the academy, it was mandatory for each player to bring 500 ml of milk. My family could only afford 200 ml; without telling anyone, I'd mix the milk with water and drink it because I wanted to play.