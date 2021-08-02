Indian Women's Hockey Team Reaches Semi-Finals for First Time; Twitter Loses it

Yes!!! It has happened. The Indian Women’s Hockey team has done the unthinkable; they have beaten 3 times Olympic Gold Medallist and 2 times world champion Australia. This could win easily be counted as one of the biggest upsets of the decade.

The sole goal from Gurjit Kaur in the 22nd minute was enough to sail past the Aussies and book their place in the first ever Olympics semi-final. India defended well in all the quarters and denied goals from 7 Australian penalty corners.