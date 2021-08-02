US Shot Putter Raven Saunders in First Olympic Podium Demonstration

"I really think that my generation really don't care," Saunders said.

"At the end of the day, we understand it's bigger than us and it's bigger than the powers that be. We understand that there's so many people that are looking up to us, that are looking to see if we say something or if we speak up for them."

Olympic officials said on Monday that they were looking into the matter and added that Saunders risks a possible disciplinary action, reported AFP.

"We are, not surprisingly, looking into the matter and we'll now consider our next steps," IOC spokesman Mark Adams was quoted as saying by the AFP. "I think we need to fully understand what's going on and then take a decision from there," he added. Adams said the IOC was in touch with the US Olympic committee and track and field's governing body, World Athletics.

In July, the International Olympic Committee had come up with guidelines that said that athletes' peaceful protests before and after the competition would be allowed. However, the guidelines also mentioned that demonstrations of any kind on the Olympic medal podium were banned.