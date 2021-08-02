Indian Women's Hockey Team Reaches Semi-Finals for First Time; Twitter Loses it
Indian Women's Hockey team beat Australia by 1-0 to book their place in the first ever Olympics Semi-Final.
Yes!!! It has happened. The Indian Women’s Hockey team has done the unthinkable; they have beaten 3 times Olympic Gold Medallist and 2 times world champion Australia. This could win easily be counted as one of the biggest upsets of the decade.
The sole goal from Gurjit Kaur in the 22nd minute was enough to sail past the Aussies and book their place in the first ever Olympics semi-final. India defended well in all the quarters and denied goals from 7 Australian penalty corners.
Just last week, India was struggling for a place in the quarter-finals after 3 defeats in the opening games. Then they turned their fortunes around by training hard and have registered their third win on the trot.
The feat is making Indian fans go crazy on Twitter and they are not shying away from expressing their admiration for the team.
