Asian Games Champion Palak Gulia Wins Gold On First Day Of Air Pistol Trials

Reigning Asian Games champion Palak of Haryana, won the women’s 10m air pistol T3 trial at the M.P. State Shooting Academy ranges, as athletes took aim on the first day of the Air Pistol trials.

Rajasthan shooter Amit Sharma, who had won the team silver at the ISSF Junior World Championships in Changwon, South Korea, last year, emerged victorious in the men’s air pistol T3 event.