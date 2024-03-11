Wrestling Trials: Vinesh Wins in 50kg Category but Loses in Semis of 53kg

Wrestler Vinesh Phogat suffered a one-sided 0-10 defeat against Anju of Railways in the semi-final of the 53 kg category in the trials being conducted by the ad-hoc committee that is currently looking after Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) to select the Indian squad for the Olympic Qualifiers, on Monday, 11 March.

Vinesh will now represent India in the 50kg category at Asian Olympic Games qualifiers in Kyrgyzstan scheduled for April.

However, the two time Olympian Vinesh defeated Shivani 11-6 in the 50 kg bout in the trials being conducted at the National Institute of Sports in Patiala.

While both 50kg and 53kg are Olympic weight categories, previously, the 29-year-old used to compete in the 53kg category, but she switched to the 50kg category after Antim Panghal secured an Olympic quota in the 53kg category.