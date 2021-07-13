We Don't Want You: England Captain Harry Kane Condemns Racist Attacks by 'Fans'

England time lineup for the penalty shootout against Italy in the Euro final.
After what was the biggest night in English football, men’s team captain Harry Kane has lashed out at those who abused his teammates.
Kane told those who abused the likes of Jadon Sancho, Bukayo Saka and Marcus Rashford, "You're not an England fan and we don't want you."
The three players were subjected to abuse after they missed penalties in the shootout against Italy at Wembley in the 2020 Euro final, leading to defeat for the English.
"They deserve support and backing, not the vile racist abuse they've had since last night," Kane said.
"Three lads who were brilliant all summer had the courage to step up and take a pen when the stakes were high," the Tottenham striker added on Twitter.
"If you abuse anyone on social media you're not an England fan and we don't want you."
Earlier, manager Gareth Southgate said the racist abuse issued after the defeat was "unforgivable".
Prime Minister Boris Johnson and the Football Association also condemned it.
While almost everyone on the England put out a statement against racism, defender Tyrone Mings also criticised the Home Secretary Priti Patel who last month described players taking the knee against racism as "gesture politics".
“You don’t get to stoke the fire at the beginning of the tournament by labelling our anti-racism message as ‘Gesture Politics’ & then pretend to be disgusted when the very thing we’re campaigning against, happens,” he wrote after the Secretary said she was disgusted at the abuse directed at the players.
Previously, Rashford too has called out the Prime Minister Boris Johnson for his policies against meals at schools. The forward has been actively using his social media reach during the pandemic to help provide meals for the underprivileged kids.
On the day the tournament started on 11 June, the prime minister did not condemn fans who jeered when England players took the knee during two warm-up games.
Instead, Johnson said he wanted to see fans "getting behind the team to cheer them on" - and was then accused of not having "the guts to call it out" by Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer.
Published: 13 Jul 2021,09:59 AM IST