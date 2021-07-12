Saka and Co Face Racist Abuse From England Fans After Euro Final Defeat

The FA said in a statement it was “appalled” by the abuse of the three players. The team had taken a knee before games at the Euros to signal their support for an end to racial inequality, and the young, multi-ethnic squad won the hearts of the football-mad country before the shootout failure brought out all-too-familiar messages of hate.

"The FA strongly condemns all forms of discrimination and is appalled by the online racism that has been aimed at some of our England players on social media," the statement said.

"We could not be clearer that anyone behind such disgusting behaviour is not welcome in following the team. We will do all we can to support the players affected while urging the toughest punishments possible for anyone responsible."

The England team also released a statement condemning the abuse directed at its players on social media.

"We're disgusted that some of our squad -- who have given everything for the shirt this summer -- have been subjected to discriminatory abuse online after tonight's game," the team tweeted.

London's Metropolitan Police also said it was investigating “offensive and racist” messages on social media.